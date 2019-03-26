Garmin gives its Vivomove smartwatch more style with four new colors

It's been a long time since smartwatch wearers had to settle for boxy lumps of plastic around their wrists. Now manufacturers are able to cram these wearables full of features, style is firmly back on the agenda, as demonstrated by Garmin which has just announced four new color options for its Vivomove HR smartwatch.
The new arrivals all boast Italian leather bands (all industry standard 20mm, so you can mix and match), and include silver, gold and rose gold face options. Like the existing Vivimove HR models, they come with heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, smart notifications and a number of dynamic design features that will appeal to analog fans. The new spring colors are available from Garmin.com for $350.