Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Rimowa/Bang & Olufsen
save
Save
share

B&O's limited-edition Beoplay H9i has an aluminum carry case

The set, a collaboration with Rimowa, has a light grey finish.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Rimowa/Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen is teaming up with premium luggage maker Rimowa for a limited-edition version of the Beoplay H9i headphones. There's a focus on aluminum here, as the headphones will have a warm light grey finish and come with an aluminum Rimowa carrying case. As with the standard H9i, they include active noise-cancellation and a touch interface.

The companies suggest this version of the headphones highlights the relationship between sound and travel. Rimowa and B&O both "celebrate aluminum in their products," as Rimowa CEO Alexandre Arnault noted in a release. The limited-edition H9i will be available for €800 (approximately $900) starting April 15th.

Rimowa x Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i headphones

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr