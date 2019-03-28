Sling TV adds MLB Network just in time for Opening Day

Sling TV's decision to embrace America's favorite pastime offers MLB fans a rare option outside of cable. Major League Baseball, unlike other sports, is notorious for having few options for cordcutters. MLB games have traditionally been the domain of cable and regional sports networks.

MLB.tv members can stream out-of-market regular season games with a subscription, but the league's blackout policies mean you won't be able to stream every game live. Sling TV's new baseball channels come as a part of their Sports Extra package, which ranges from $5 to $10 a month depending on your subscription. You can view a full list of which games MLB Network will air this season here.