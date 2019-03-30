Facebook says it accidentally deleted some of Mark Zuckerberg's posts

It's not clear exactly what posts vanished beyond the 2007-2008 time frame, but they include a post about the acquisition of Instagram in 2012 as well as news of company chef Josef Desimone's death in 2013.

The company stressed that it believed people should have access to previous company news through its blog and the Newsroom. It went so far as to add a public "notes" tab to its Facebook page after BI noted that old blog posts were hard to find. However, Zuckerberg's Facebook posts still represented an important part of the company's history -- their absence makes it harder to understand his thinking behind key decisions. It's also not a good look at a time when critics have pointed out Zuckerberg's reluctance to go on the record.