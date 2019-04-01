Cloudflare's privacy-focused DNS app adds a free VPN

Warp takes the next step by encrypting your connection to CloudFlare's servers and aims to reduce data use by caching and compressing content where possible. Using it as a VPN also masks all internet traffic on your phone, including the rest of your apps.

With Warp, Cloudflare promises to keep all the privacy protections that were in place with 1.1.1.1. The company promises never to sell your browsing data, use targeted advertising or ask for any personally identifiable information such as your name or email address in order to sign-up.

The VPN will operate on a freemium model, allowing customers to upgrade to Warp+ for faster performance with a "low monthly fee." While Warp isn't available to all 1.1.1.1. users yet, you can place your name on a waitlist in the app.