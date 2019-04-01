TP-Link's new mesh WiFi system is big on range and low in price

Aside from being cheaper than offerings from Amazon-owned Eero, Samsung, and Google, TP Link is also promising ease-of-use. Knowing it will probably attract newbies at this entry-level price point, it says set-up is a breeze using the Deco app for iOS or Android -- which can help you find the best place to put Deco nodes throughout your pad. The system can also overcome network hiccups by automatically reconfiguring itself if one Deco node drops out, hopefully giving you an uninterrupted WiFi connection.

The low cost means it lacks some of the eye-catching perks offered by pricier counterparts, like the AI-based networking optimization on Samsung's $248 SmartThings system. But you do get adaptive path selection (keeping the access points on the fastest data stream), Alexa and IFTTT compatibility, and built-in parental controls. The TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh WiFi System is available online at Amazon and other major retailers.