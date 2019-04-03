'Borderlands 3' will arrive September 13th on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

A new trailer highlights the four playable vault hunters and some of their abilities: Moze the Gunner, Amara the Siren, FL4K the Beastmaster and Zane the Operative. Your goal this time around is to stop the Calypso Twins from bringing together clans of bandits and obtaining "the galaxy's ultimate power." You'll be able to team up with your buddies both online and locally (via split-screen co-op), and you can group up with anyone, no matter your respective level or mission progress. A livestream featuring a longer look at the gameplay will take place on May 1st.

There are a number of Borderlands 3 editions available, ranging from the $60 standard edition (which includes a gold weapon skins pack if you pre-order it) to the $250 collector's edition, which includes the season pass with four campaign DLC packs, 10 character figurines, character art lithographs and more. All of the DLC included in the season pass will be available by September 2020.