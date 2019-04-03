Netflix's US price increases will hit users in May

Hey, @netflix....for this price, I better be getting the next season of The Crown ASAP. pic.twitter.com/OuhlWz9VIr — Laura (@lbrgdl) April 3, 2019

The basic plan is rising from $8 to $9, while the standard package (which offers HD streaming on two devices simultaneously) is jumping from $11 to $13. The premium plan, which offers UHD streaming on up to four devices at once, will cost $16 instead of $14.

Netflix says it's increasing prices to help it pay for original shows and movies. Shows and movies such as Stranger Things, Our Planet, Black Mirror and The Irishman aren't cheap. Netflix is also shelling out for other popular programming for its library, including Friends. It spent $12 billion on content in 2018 and that figure is expected to rise to $15 billion this year.