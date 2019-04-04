High-density EV battery could offer 600-mile range on a single charge

It sounds like the startup is on the cusp of solving all the EV industry's problems (range anxiety, safety, production costs) in one go. But hyperbole aside, these things take a lot longer to materialize in the real world. Innolith is promising its battery will be fit for consumers in three-to-five years. That's an ambitious timeline when you consider it took 24M -- a Massachusetts-based high-density battery startup -- more than eight years to ship its solid-state lithium-ion batteries.

Innolith is currently working on the battery at its German facility. When it is fit for use, Innolith plans to bring it market with an initial pilot production in Germany followed by licensing partnerships with major battery and automotive companies.