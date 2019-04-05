'Elder Scrolls: Blades' mobile game opens its doors to more players

Bethesda's free-to-play Elder Scrolls game for mobile is still in its Early Access testing period, but apparently things have gone well enough to ditch the invite requirement. The company announced that anyone with a Bethesda account can download the game and play, while it looks at player feedback and rebalances the "silver chest" that some had complained about.

We weren't too impressed by our early look at Elder Scrolls: Blades, but that was last year, and it's had plenty of time to bake since then. If you've been playing, drop us a note about the experience, and if you've been waiting to dive in then just hit Google Play or iTunes and try it out.