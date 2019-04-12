Skype adds screen sharing to its iOS and Android apps

Microsoft imagines you'll use it to show a colleague your PowerPoint presentation or to swipe through Tinder with a BFF. It also sets Skype apart from its biggest rivals (Messenger, WhatsApp, Snapchat) which all surprisingly lack the feature. Its absence on bigger platforms has allowed smaller apps that offer mobile screen sharing, like Squad, to fill the void.

Of course, the feature is still only available in preview for Skype Insiders (aka beta testers). And, according to The Verge, it still hasn't gone live on the Skype for iOS beta. If Skype's other experiments are anything to go by, screen sharing could roll out in less than a month.