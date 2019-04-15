Samsung Galaxy Fold hands-on

Samsung is gearing up to launch its long-teased foldable flagship and after months of hype, we're finally getting a chance to actually touch the Galaxy Fold. If you're interested in dropping the cool two thou that Samsung is asking for the Fold come April 26th, you're probably wondering what it looks like and whether it's worth the money. Well, at first glance, I can tell you that it definitely has a crease and seems quite sturdy. But I have to spend more time with it before I can tell you anything else. While I go back to touch and bend that phone a bit more, here are some pictures to hold you over.
I'm surprised at how finished the Fold felt. It's not just sturdy, it was actually really satisfying to snap the phone shut so the 7.3-inch screen folds onto itself. That large foldable panel has a 4.2:3 aspect ratio, with a QXGA+ resolution (1,536 x 2,152) and is made from an "advanced composite polymer," which is a sturdier type of plastic.
Prying the phone apart though, is tougher, and is a two-hand job. The two sides of the Fold attach magnetically, and when closed the device is much easier to maneuver with one hand. On the outside, the phone has a 4.6-inch screen with what Samsung is calling an HD+ resolution (840 x 1,960) that was definitely a lot less sharp than I'm used to.
To help protect your Fold, Samsung is including two kevlar phone cases inside the box that snap on to the outside and don't obstruct the hinge.
I'll be back real soon with some more impressions, details, (better) pictures and a video, so keep refreshing this post for updates.