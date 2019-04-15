Samsung Galaxy Fold hands-on

I'm surprised at how finished the Fold felt. It's not just sturdy, it was actually really satisfying to snap the phone shut so the 7.3-inch screen folds onto itself. That large foldable panel has a 4.2:3 aspect ratio, with a QXGA+ resolution (1,536 x 2,152) and is made from an "advanced composite polymer," which is a sturdier type of plastic.

Prying the phone apart though, is tougher, and is a two-hand job. The two sides of the Fold attach magnetically, and when closed the device is much easier to maneuver with one hand. On the outside, the phone has a 4.6-inch screen with what Samsung is calling an HD+ resolution (840 x 1,960) that was definitely a lot less sharp than I'm used to.

To help protect your Fold, Samsung is including two kevlar phone cases inside the box that snap on to the outside and don't obstruct the hinge.

I'll be back real soon with some more impressions, details, (better) pictures and a video, so keep refreshing this post for updates.