Razer's new eGPU box packs more power and Chroma RGB support

And it looks good. The aluminium enclosure is lined with two Razer Chroma RGB lighting zones, fully customizable on Windows systems using Razer Synapse 3 software, so take your pick from 16.8 million colors to enhance your gaming time. Just like Razer's previous models, the Chroma will connect to any PC with a Thunderbolt 3 port (and the latest windows updates). Mac systems will need a Thunderbolt 3 port and macOS running High Sierra 10.13.4 or later with compatible AMD Radeon cards.

Pricewise, it sits pretty much square between the previous Core v2 and Core X at $399. It doesn't fall into the same affordability bracket as the Core X, which was released at $299, but no-on would expect it to, given its better features and increased versatility. It is, however, a step up on the Core v2, which was released at $499 and will certainly now take a backseat to its successor. The Core X Chroma is available from today in the US, and will roll out to other countries soon.