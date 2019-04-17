Lincoln Corsair squeezes Navigator features into a smaller SUV

Introduced at the New York International Auto Show, the Corsair is the smallest SUV in Lincoln's lineup, but the company isn't skimping on the tech found in the vehicle. It has the same cool dash cluster found in Navigator and comes standard with Lincoln Co-Pilot360's safety features including pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection and blind spot monitoring.

With Co-Pilot360 plus you get the usual adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist with some speed sign recognition and stop-go-go assist sprinkled on top. It'll also adjust the speed of your cruise control when it encounters a sign with a speed limit change. For example, if you're doing 70 and a sign appears that says the speed limit has been reduced to 55, the Corsair will automatically slow down. For those that want to throw caution to the wind and skirt the law, you can turn that feature off.

The Corsair also comes with Phone-as-a-key tech. Owners can turn on and off their vehicle, open windows and unlock the vehicle. But more importantly, a driver's phone can store their personal driving, seating and media preferences. Helpful when multiple people drive a vehicle.

The tiny SUV will ship with two four-cylinder engines choices, a 2.0-liter with 250 horsepower and 275 foot-pounds of torque or a 2.3-liter 280 horsepower and 310 foot-pounds of torque. It's not going to be a speed demon by any means, but if it exhibits the same amount of glide while driving like the rest of the Lincoln lineup, it'll appease those customers.

The Lincoln Corsair should be showrooms this fall.