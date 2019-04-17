Mike Myers will play multiple characters for upcoming Netflix show

Beyond that, details on the series are pretty sparse. No word on general plot points, show theme or even format. Myers has plenty of character work under his belt from SNL and has played multiple roles throughout the Austin Powers trilogy, so a skit-style show or narrative-driven series are both conceivable. That said, it's been a while since Myers has starred on screen in anything. Outside of smaller roles in Bohemian Rhapsody and Terminal last year, Myers hasn't headlined a film since Shrek Forever After in 2010 and hasn't been the lead in a live-action project since 2008's The Love Guru.