Epic Games will boost security with two-factor SMS and email verification

In addition, the developer will start requiring email verification for new accounts in the near future. It didn't elaborate on why the widely common security measure wasn't implemented from the start, but its roll out is probably a response to a recent botnet attack that created millions of accounts using emails found online. Epic is currently in the midst of deactivating those accounts, but it's encouraging anyone who signs up and finds their address already in use to reclaim it by resetting their passwords.

The company has also started making sure users' passwords are secure by comparing them against Have I Been Pwned's database before applying them. By doing so, it's hoping to prevent players from reusing passwords bad actors can easily download from leaked and stolen databases.