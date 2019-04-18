HBO isn't happy about Trump's Game of Thrones-inspired tweets

"Though we can understand the enthusiasm for Game of Thrones now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes," HBO told Engadget in a statement. It's not the first time HBO has been irked by Trump invoking the imagery of its massively successful series. It issued a similar statement after a "sanctions are coming" tweet in November to promote sanctions against Iran -- an obvious reference to the oft-repeated "winter is coming" line in Game of Thrones.

HBO might not have much in the way of legal recourse to have Trump's latest tweet scrubbed from the platform. Fonts aren't typically copyrightable, for one thing. However, Warner Bros. submitted a copyright infringement complaint this month over a 2020 campaign video that used the Dark Knight Rises score. Twitter swiftly removed it.