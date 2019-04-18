Microsoft is making VR better for those with vision problems

The toolkit, known as SeeingVR, was tested on 11 people with vision problems -- and the team found that all participants could complete the tasks such as shooting objects or menu selection more quickly with SeeingVR, when compared to the default mode. The toolkit is currently only available for Unity VR developers. But as Unity is one of the biggest VR development platforms, this new tech could still be widely adopted before long.

Cornell Tech graduate student and Microsoft intern Yuhang Zhao will be presenting the results of their research in a paper titled "SeeingVR: A Set of Tools to Make Virtual Reality More Accessible to People with Low Vision" at this year's CHI conference in Glasgow. The paper summarizes joint research conducted with Microsoft researchers Ed Cutrell, Christian Holz, Eyal Ofek, Andrew Wilson and Meredith Ringel Morris. You can watch a demo of SeeingVR below: