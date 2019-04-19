'When They See Us' recreates the story of the Central Park Five

This spring, Netflix will turn the harrowing story of the Central Park Five into a four-part mini-series, When They See Us. The show takes a closer look at the infamous 1989 case, in which five black teens were coerced into confessing to a crime they didn't commit -- beating and raping a woman in Central Park. The trailer, released today, wastes no time in revealing how the teens were pressured by police and the racial injustice that led to their convictions.