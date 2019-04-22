Google cuts Pixel 3 prices in half for Project Fi birthday

It's the fourth anniversary of Project Fi, and to celebrate, Google is offering half off of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones for today only. There is one catch: The offer is only available to new and existing Google Fi customers, and applies once you connect to the network. If you're in that category, there are some serious savings to be had.
The cheapest option is the 64GB Pixel 3, which is discounted from $799 to $399, while the 128GB model is just $449, compared to the regular $899 price. If you'd rather stretch your hands and get more camera choices, the Pixel 3 XL is available for $449 or $499 in 64 GB and 128 GB flavors, respectively. So far, these are the best prices that we've seen on Pixel phones. The discount runs until midnight PST on April 22nd, and is applied automatically at checkout. However, you need to activate the device within 30 days of shipping.