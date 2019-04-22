Spike Lee's time-travel drama 'See You Yesterday' comes to Netflix in May

Netflix just released the first trailer for See You Yesterday, a sci-fi drama backed by producer Spike Lee that is set to drop on the streaming service on May 17th. The film follows high school science prodigies C.J. and Sebastian, who have invented backpacks that allow them to travel back in time. The two need their creation to reverse the fate of C.J.'s older brother Calvin, who is shot and killed during an encounter with police officers. The duo has to put to use their untested technology to go back in time, alter the events of the past and prevent the shooting from taking place.