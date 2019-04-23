Amazon Key in-garage deliveries are available for Prime customers

If you already own a myQ-connected smart garage, all you need to do is download the Key app in order to sync your Amazon and myQ accounts. Then, next time you order something on Amazon, select "in-garage" delivery at checkout. If you don't have a myQ connected garage, Amazon is offering a limited time discount on a myQ Smart Garage hub for $49.99 (the system is normally $79.99).

Amazon "porch pirates" are so common that the company is even requiring its Flex drivers, who use their own cars for deliveries and work as independent contractors, to take selfies in order to confirm their identity. If you're especially concerned about security, you can also add an Amazon Cloud Cam to your myQ smart garage hub. This will let you view footage of the entire package delivery. While the smart garage setup may seem paranoid or excessive to some, it may be a worthwhile investment for the growing number of victims of porch piracy.