ASUS' thin Zephyrus gaming laptops get new CPUs, GPUs and sturdy cases

Based on my short hands on time with the Zephyrus S and M, they feel like a huge leap forward for ASUS when it comes to build quality. I'm a fan of the previous Zephyrus machines, especially the groundbreaking first model, but they always felt a bit unpolished compared to something like Razer's Blade. It was as if ASUS was trading a bit of refinement just to have a thinner laptop than everyone else. But I didn't get that sense at all with the redesigned models. While playing a bit of Battlefield V, performance was buttery smooth on both machines. Their added polish also means they're a better choice for creatives who want powerful notebooks that don't look like typical gaming hardware.

And then there's the newcomer, the Zephyrus G. It's a bit of an odd duck for the most stylish ASUS line: Its case is made out of plastic and brushed metal; it features a Ryzen 7 mobile processor; and it's powered by NVIDIA's value-oriented GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Still, it's a good deal starting at $1,199, as it'll also feature 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. ASUS says there will even be cheaper configurations down the line. While it doesn't look nearly as sleek as its more powerful siblings, it's still 20mm thin and relatively light at 4.6 pounds. The Zephyrus G could be a great option for someone on a budget who wants something a bit sleeker than a typical cheap gaming laptop.

Surprisingly enough, all of the Zephyrus notebooks will also support USB-C charging. That certainly won't be enough to keep the systems powered up while you're gaming (those GPUs suck up more power than USB-C takes in), but it gives you the option of carrying a smaller charger when you're out browsing the web and checking emails.

ASUS says the Zephyrus G is headed to Best Buy today for $1,199, while the M and S will be available during the second quarter.