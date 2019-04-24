Brave browser lets you see opt-in ads in exchange for rewards

The launch comes a few months after an early access program in January, and has a few bigger supporters this time around. Vice and Home Chef are some of the partners supplying ads on top of existing allies like TAP Network, which will also supply the real-world rewards. You should also see ads from charities and non-profits like The Giving Block and the Human Rights Foundation.

There's little doubt that Brave is being at least slightly optimistic. Its browser has a relatively tiny user base (it doesn't register on Netmarketshare's usage charts), and advertisers might balk at a platform where users won't even see ads. Brave, however, isn't deterred. It notes that the people clicking the ads will be those who want to see something (and are thus more likely to buy). And let's face it, the possibility of being paid for viewing web ads is alluring. Even if you only get a tiny reward for each ad you view, that could quickly add up if you make a habit of watching ads on a regular basis.