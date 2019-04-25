'Persona 5' is coming to Switch, but not in the way you'd expect

A teaser trailer shows protagonist Joker slashing his way through waves of enemies at what looks like Tokyo's famed Shibuya Crossing, so it appears Scramble draws more from Dynasty Warriors for its beat-'em-up gameplay than the Persona series. There have been a number of Warriors crossovers, including Hyrule Warriors and Fire Emblem Warriors, while the appearance of Joker in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate added smoke to the fire for those hoping for a straight port of the game on Switch. Not so, at least for the time being. Atlus didn't reveal a release date for Scramble, which is also coming to PS4.