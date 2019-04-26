Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Marvel
save
Save
share

There's a Thanos-themed Easter egg hiding in Google Search

Even search results need to be perfectly balanced.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
33m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Marvel

Sponsored Links

Got a few seconds to spare? Open the Google homepage and search for "Thanos." Then, click the Infinity Gauntlet that appears in the supervillain's Knowledge Graph card. As 9to5Google and others have spotted, the armored glove will snap for a hot-second and then, inevitably, eradicate half the search results. It's a neat little Easter egg that's been added, no doubt, to mark the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame. And if you grow tired of staring at a half-empty page, you can click the gauntlet once more to trigger the Time Stone and put everything back to normal. Thanos must be serious about "perfectly balanced" search algorithms.

Thanos

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr