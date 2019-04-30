Xbox Adaptive Controllers will be used for veterans' therapy

VA staff will provide feedback to Microsoft both on the usefulness of the Adaptive Controller for therapy as well as the overall experience.

Microsoft says the 22 centers represent "initial contributions," and that you can expect more. The controllers will also be available at hosted events such as the National Veterans Wheelchair Games. While it's unclear how well the Adaptive Controller will work as a therapeutic measure, this could still be an important gesture. It could ensure that soldiers who've faced amputations, neurological conditions and other challenges can relieve stress and reconnect with others through a common hobby.