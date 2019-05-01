Chrome OS unifies Google Assistant and device searches

You don't have to be quite so picky when you start a search on your Chromebook. Google has released Chrome OS 74, whose cornerstone is a reworked search experience that unifies Google Assistant, on-device and web search. Tap the search box and you just have to enter whatever you're looking for, whether it's an app or tomorrow's forecast. Suffice it to say this could be less confusing if you're a newcomer, or just don't want to switch search methods.