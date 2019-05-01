Google Pixel 3a features leak in exquisite detail

You can also expect squeeze sensors, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of baseline storage, a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. The battery life could be healthy. While the promos don't confirm the use of Snapdragon 670 or 710 chips, those combined with 3,000mAh (on the base 3a) and 3,700mAh (on the XL) power packs might get you through the day relatively easily. Earlier leaks pointed to a 2,160 x 1,080 screen on the smaller phone and 2,220 x 1,080 on its larger sibiling.

The real draw might be the price. This is Tech Today has posted a video that both shows a seemingly legitimate box for the Pixel 3a (in that aforementioned "Purple-ish" shade) and claims that Google's mid-tier phones will start at $399 US for the regular 3a and $479 for its XL counterpart. You'll want to take those numbers with a grain of salt given that there's no tangible evidence, but those price tags could make the lineup appealing -- the 3a would start at half the official price of the standard 3. That could make it a better deal for anyone who wants the Pixel experience without paying for advanced processor and display technology that might go to waste.