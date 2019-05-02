Bill and Chelsea Clinton are starting a podcast

🎙️I've always believed that everyone has a story, and that everyone's story has value. Hope you'll listen to this sneak peek of our new @ClintonFdn podcast, "Why am I telling you this?" Subscribe: https://t.co/JDL7TnpBgj — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) May 2, 2019

The podcast will explore some of the issues the foundation is involved with, including hurricane recovery efforts, climate change, the opioid crisis and childhood literacy. It will also include conversations about "global leadership, reflections on the Clinton Administration, and President Clinton's wide range of interests and well-known intellectual curiosity," according to the foundation. Former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won't officially be a part of the series, but she may make appearances, Variety reported.

"Launching a podcast is a natural extension of President Clinton's mastery of using storytelling to explain complex issues and his belief that once you know someone's story, you better understand them as a person and your differences become less important," said Craig Minassian, chief communications and marketing officer at the Clinton Foundation, said in a statement. "President Clinton and Chelsea Clinton have always sought new ways to create a deeper understanding of how to make an impact which is particularly crucial and challenging in the current media environment."

There aren't any episodes yet for the ad-free podcast, save for a two-minute preview clip. Why Am I Telling You This?, which the Clinton Foundation is producing with At Will Media, will officially debut this summer.

The Clintons aren't the only presidential family to embrace new media -- Barack and Michelle Obama are working with Netflix on several projects. Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently started his own podcast.