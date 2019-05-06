Show More Results

Firefox pushes another update to fix its broken add-ons

But people with older versions are still out in the cold
Holly Brockwell, @holly
1h ago in Internet
Mozilla

Staff at Mozilla have issued a comprehensive fix for the Firefox browser after users endured three days without any add-ons, caused by the expiration of a signing certificate. The company has been scrambling to fix the issue since it appeared on Friday, with frustrated users turning to workarounds to try to get their adblockers, password managers and other extensions working again.

However, while the fix has restored add-on service to the majority of users, some are still having issues, including a small but vocal band who still use legacy versions of the software.

The current version of Firefox is 66, but some users intentionally stick to older versions for various reasons, often because a particular add-on stopped being updated after that version, or because they're using older operating systems.

Those users have left Mozilla in no doubt about their feelings regarding the update, with some going so far as to suggest it was a deliberate move to force legacy users to upgrade.

So far, Mozilla hasn't responded to people asking about fixes for older versions of Firefox.

While the most recent and comprehensive update seems to have fixed the vast majority of Firefox browsers -- including Android, which was left out of an earlier fix -- some people are still having problems. In a blog post detailing the update, Mozilla recommended users avoid workarounds as they may cause data loss or issues with official fixes.

The post states that there are "remaining issues that we are actively working to resolve, but we wanted to get this fix out before Monday to lessen the impact of disabled add-ons before the start of the week."

