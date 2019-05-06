Watch Microsoft's Build 2019 keynote here at 11:30AM ET

We're thick in the middle of developer conference season -- Facebook's F8 event took place last week, and Google I/O kicks off tomorrow. Today, however, all eyes are on Microsoft: Build 2019 starts in just a few hours with a keynote presentation from CEO Satya Nadella. While Microsoft's event is historically light on consumer-focused news, there's no doubt the company's announcements will be significant to its massive developer community. We'll be on the ground in Seattle bringing you news from the event for the next few days, but if you want to tune in to the keynote, check out the livestream on YouTube below. You can also find a stream on Microsoft's own site here.