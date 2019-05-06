Neil Young book chronicles fight to improve digital music

High-res, or "better than CD" quality hasn't really caught on with mainstream consumers, most likely due to the premium upcharge and limited offerings. It's unlikely anyone other than the most devoted audiophiles are willing to fork over the extra cash for master-quality audio.

Young in an interview for the Los Angeles Times acknowledged as much, blaming the greed of record labels for the failure of his Pono music player. "The record labels killed it," said Young to the LA Times. "They killed it by insisting on charging two to three times as much for the high-res files as for MP3s. Why would anybody pay three times as much?"