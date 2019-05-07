Microsoft teases 'Minecraft' AR for your phone

Microsoft has something big in store for Minecraft fans. The company used the start of Build 2019 to offer a teaser for an augmented reality Minecraft experience for phones. The clip doesn't say much about what the experience entails, although it's safe to say you won't be building entire virtual worlds in your neighborhood -- the limitations of the real world will likely dictate what you can do.
The teaser promises more info on May 17th. This isn't going to be as slick as the HoloLens take on Minecraft, but it might not have to be. If anything, this could be an introduction to AR for kids and other curious gamers who might otherwise be unfamiliar with the technology and what it can do.