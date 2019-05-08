Logitech unveils a wireless version of its G502 gaming mouse

The mouse packs in the same Hero 16K sensor as the wired version -- it offers sensitivity up to 16,000 DPI and tracking at 400+ IPS to optimize responsiveness and accuracy. It also has a 1ms report rate, which should help minimize lag.

The wireless G502 will automatically connect with Logitech G Hub software, allowing you to customize its 11 programmable buttons and the lighting. At 114 grams, it's seven grams lighter than the wired sibling, though you can add up to 16g of weights to suit how you play. The mouse is also PVC-free, and Logitech will contribute a portion of each sale to programs that dispose of ocean-bound plastic. The G502 Lightspeed costs $150 and it should ship sometime this month.