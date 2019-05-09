Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Brett Putman/Engadget
save
Save
share

The parents of Engadget on the big (and often gimmicky) world of baby tech

What to buy, and what you can do without.
Dana Wollman, @danawollman
44m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Brett Putman/Engadget

Sponsored Links

Here at Engadget, we don't do Mother's Day gift guides. Nor Father's Day either. But as the site has grown up over the past 15 years, so has our staff. Whereas we used to just have one or two token parents on the team, we now have around half a dozen, each of whom has some strong opinions about where tech does (and doesn't) belong in child-rearing. In our not-Mother's Day guide launching today, our resident moms and dads sift through the sometimes-gimmicky world of parenting tech -- a growing class of products that promise to make kids safer, healthier and in some cases smarter.

Throughout, the parents of Engadget weigh in on what to buy, and what to skip, and along the way make recommendations on things like kids' streaming services, STEM kits, techie sleep aids, tools for managing screen time and tips on how to raise a good internet citizen. And for those of you who don't have kids of your own but still know a few, we'll tell you how to buy tech toys for someone else's children without making enemies of their parents (nothing like a loud gadget to ruin a friendship!). Find our series here -- and yes, you should probably call your mom this weekend.

ENGADGET'S GUIDE TO PARENTING
IN THE DIGITAL AGE

Source: Engagdet's Guide to Parenting in the Digital Age
In this article: babies, baby, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, internet, parenting, parentingtech2019, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Dana Wollman @danawollman

Dana is the Editor-in-Chief of Engadget, where she runs a growing team of reporters and reviewers. She got her start in tech journalism a decade ago as a writer for Laptop Mag and the AP before arriving at Engadget in 2011. She appears regularly on ABC Radio and has also been a guest on Bloomberg TV, CNN, CNBC, Marketplace, NPR and Fox Business, among other outlets. Dana is a graduate of Wesleyan University and the Columbia Publishing Course. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.

38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr