Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Pandora
save
Save
share

Waze integrates Pandora for seamless road trip tunes

You won’t have to flip between the apps while you drive.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Pandora

Pandora users can now access their music through Waze, meaning you won't have to flip between the apps as you drive. From the Waze app, iOS and Android users can simply click the music icon in the top right corner and select Pandora. If you're in the Pandora app, you'll also see the next step of your Waze journey.

Spotify users already had this function, and last fall, Waze released a beta version of its Android and iOS apps with a native audio player, which supported eight services, including Pandora. We don't know yet if Waze will integrate with those other services, like iHeart Radio or NPR One, but that could be the next step.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr