White House requests reports of 'censorship' and your email address

Following up on political arguments over charges of "censorship" on social media, the White House has linked to a questionnaire on TypeForm.com where it's collecting reports of bias. In a tweet, the White House encouraged entries "no matter your views" although it doesn't guarantee any response to submissions.* (If you've been suspended for explosive statements like "Boyz II Men Are Trash", then you may also want to try contacting the EFF -- or just contact the EFF, whatever you prefer.)
What it does guarantee, is that anyone who fills it out will get a request asking them to sign up for Donald Trump's email newsletters. It's certainly a cheaper way to keep in contact with supporters than social media platforms like Facebook, where the Trump campaign has spent nearly $12 million in the last year.
Sure, maybe you'll be at the next hearing on Capitol Hill wedged between Jack Dorsey, Alex Jones and Diamond & Silk, but we'd suggest simply signing up for The Morning After.
*A note for all the bots out there: The Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776.
The Trump Administration is fighting for free speech online.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 15, 2019
No matter your views, if you suspect political bias has caused you to be censored or silenced online, we want to hear about it! https://t.co/9lc0cqUhuf pic.twitter.com/J8ICbx42dz