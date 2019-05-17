Amazon is backing Uber Eats rival Deliveroo in the UK

Amazon's restaurant delivery service launched in the US in 2014 and eventually made its way to London in 2016. While it only lasted a couple of years in the UK, it's clear that the company still believes there's money to be made in the food delivery industry. According to British organization Sky News, Amazon even tried to buy Deliveroo outright -- twice.

Deliveroo will use the money it raises from the funding round to expand to new areas and gain new customers. It also intends to introduce new products for a more personalized experience and to help partner restaurants reach a new audience.