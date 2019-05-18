Arduino's new Nano board family is more powerful and affordable

The Arduino Nano 33 IoT will cost you twice that much ($18), but it's compatible with Arduino's Internet of Things application platform and can run connected devices. For projects like wearables that require Bluetooth and low power consumption, there's the Arduino Nano 33 BLE, which is priced at $19. But if the device needs sensors for proximity and gesture, as well as various environmental sensors, then the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense is the best choice. It even has an embedded microphone and costs only $29.50.

Arduino co-founder Massimo Banzi said in a statement:

"The new Nanos are for those millions of makers who love using the Arduino IDE for its simplicity and open source aspect, but just want a great value, small and powerful board they can trust for their compact projects. With prices from as low as $9.90 for the Nano Every, this family fills that gap in the Arduino range, providing makers with the Arduino quality they deserve for those everyday projects."

All four variants are now available for pre-order. The Nano Every and 33 IoT are coming out in mid-June, while the Bluetooth versions will come out in mid-July.