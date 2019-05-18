Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: DONGSEON_KIM via Getty Images (edited)
save
Save
share

Ask Engadget is going back to school

Now that the school year is almost over, it’s time to start thinking about next semester.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
DONGSEON_KIM via Getty Images (edited)

Sponsored Links

Can I get by in class with a tablet, or do I really need a laptop?

Which tech companies offer the best student discounts?

Who makes the quietest keyboard?

Last year Ask Engadget put out a call for tech questions from students, parents and teachers, with the goal of helping answer as many of your burning back to school questions as possible. We helped you figure out if you should build your own PC or buy a TV for your dorm room. And now we're doing it again. If you or someone in your household finds themselves in need of advice or information on a gadget, service or upcoming purchase, give us a holler! Send your inquiries to ask@engadget.com and we'll get you a reply from our staff, on the pages of this website, closer to the start of the school year.

In this article: askengadget, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, internet, mobile, personal computing, personalcomputing, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Amber Bouman @dameright
A writer and editor based out of San Francisco, Amber has worked for The Wirecutter, PCWorld, MaximumPC and TechHive. Her work has also appeared on InfoWorld, MacWorld, Details, Apartment Therapy and Broke-Ass Stuart. In her spare time, she takes too many pictures of her cats, watches too much CSI and obsesses over her bullet journal.
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr