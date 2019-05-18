Google is shutting down the Jump VR platform in June

Google Jump is shutting down. Just got an email. pic.twitter.com/kj4W2u0WKq — Robert Hernandez (@webjournalist) May 17, 2019

In an email sent to users and a notice posted at the top of the Jump FAQ page, the tech giant said the platform will stop accepting uploads for processing at 11:59PM Pacific on June 26th. Those who want a copy of the data they uploaded to the cloud will have until June 27th to download them all. On June 28th, Google will start erasing Jump's cloud data and deactivating accounts.

Based on what the company told users, the declining userbase compelled it to shut the service down. "...[We] have seen the emergence of a number of good alternative solutions for creators, including VR180. As these new cameras, formats, and editing tools became available, we saw usage of Jump Assembler decline." Thankfully, camera rigs that support Jump, such as GoPro Odyssey and the Yi Halo, will still work with third-party video editing software -- they cost tens of thousands of dollars, after all.