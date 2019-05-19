Google quietly shelves custom Pixel phone cases

The company introduced Live Cases back in early 2016 for the Nexus 5X, 6 and 6P, using a clever NFC feature to provide wallpaper that matched the shell on your phone. Google dropped NFC when the Pixel 2 rolled around, and switched to its photo-based My Cases for the Pixel 3.

While the move is unfortunate for anyone who wanted a truly one-of-a-kind phone, it's not surprising. Google is now selling four phones, which could add to the challenge of offering cases in large-enough volumes. There's also the simple matter of cost cutting. The company may be under greater pressure to turn a profit from its phone business, and that could mean cutting non-essentials like My Case.