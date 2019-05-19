Hackers turn tables on account hijackers by stealing forum data

The incident reportedly sparked chaos, with users receiving phishing emails. The main OGusers administrator even turned off self-bans so that users couldn't leave and theoretically cover some of their tracks.

The hack's consequences could extend significantly beyond giving account thieves and SIM hijackers a taste of their proverbial medicine. There's a real chance law enforcement has its hands on the forum data. This could lead to more arrests, not to mention leads on existing cases. Don't be surprised if some of the users go quiet, or at least scramble to change email addresses and logins.