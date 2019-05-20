Sony's noise-cancelling XB900N offer more bass for less money

At $250, the XB900N look strikingly similar to the 1000XM3, and they promise the kind of noise canceling capabilities that helped Sony challenge Bose for the high-end noise-canceling crown. They boast a 30-hour battery life and NFC and Bluetooth connectivity. They also have a built-in microphone for easy conversations and Google Assistant commands, and they pack the same touch panel controls on the headphone housing.

As Gizmodo points out, the new headphones don't have the same noise-canceling chip as the 1000X line, and they lack the ability to adjust for atmospheric pressure, which could make them less than ideal for plane rides. But the emphasis here is extra bass, so what you might lose in noise-canceling, you may gain in bass. And for $100, many customers will be able to overlook minor noise-canceling sacrifices.