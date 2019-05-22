Beatport's streaming service for DJs sends music directly to decks

The service is currently available in beta form with support for WeDJ, although integration with Denon and Pioneer's Rekordbox will have to wait until late 2019. There's also a $5 Beatport Cloud beta service which is a cheaper and non-streaming version of Link, including the ability to re-download purchases and listen to two-minute previews at any point in the waveform. You can get a feel for how well a tune will blend into your set without having to buy it or simply subscribe to Beatport's pricier option for full access.

This won't be much help by itself if you aren't interested in playing electronic music. However, you might not need to have a taste for techno, house or breaks in the future. Beatport recently reintroduced Beatsource (due in July) in collaboration with DJcity as an "open format" download store for a broader source of music that has typically been limited to DJ pools, including hip-hop and mash-ups. When Denon's integration arrives, Beatport will roll out a companion Beatsource Link subscription. This won't diversify Beatport's selection by a great deal, but it does suggest the company is willing to expand its horizons in its quest to become your go-to source for mixable music.