Google Search redesign adds website names and logos to results page

The company hopes the changes will make it easier to identify where information is coming from. "Over the years, the amount and format of information available on the web has changed drastically—from the proliferation of images and video, to the availability of 3D objects you can now view in AR," the company said in a blog post, adding that it's time for Search results to change too.

While these changes are coming to mobile, there's a good chance we'll see them carry over to desktop, too. And this update could pave the way for some of the more advanced changes Google teased at its I/O developer conference earlier this month. The company said it's bringing computer vision and augmented reality to Search and that we'll start seeing 3D images popping up in the results. So while the changes appear subtle, they could be the first of many that we'll see.