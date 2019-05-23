DJI drones will detect and warn of airplanes and helicopters

ADS-B has gradually rolled out over the last decade to ease the burden on the air traffic system in North America. It's more accurate than radar for air traffic controllers, and allows pilots to detect and avoid other aircraft, reducing the odds of a deadly mid-air collision. The system can track multiple aircraft at a time at a range of over 200 miles.

ADS-B will be required on all aircraft in the US and Canada by 2020, but not drones. However, Schulman said that DJI wanted "to be a good partner in the use of airspace," so it decided to incorporate the tech into nearly all its products. It appears that they'll not be equipped with transmitters, so traditional aircraft won't be able to see the drones. That's probably a good thing, though -- the sheer number of drones might overwhelm the system.

DJI already has ADS-B on drones like the Mavic 2 Enterprise, so it has some experience with the system. The company said it has been working with the FAA and groups like AOPA (aircraft owners and pilots association) on the rollout. So far, the traditional aircraft community has looked at drones with considerable worry and suspicion, so it's wise move for DJI to try and play well. "We appreciate DJI's commitment to all airspace users' well-being," said the National Agricultural Aviation Association's Andrew Moore.