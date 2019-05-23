Fujifilm's 102-megapixel GFX100 camera goes on sale next month

Other features include a tilting rear touch display, 5.76 million dot interchangeable EVF, dual UHS-II card slots and dual batteries. The focal plane shutter has springs to reduce shutter shock that can result in blurry images.

You'll be able to capture 16-bit RAW images, making it easy to draw detail out of shadows and highlights. All of Fujifilm's usual filters, like Velvia, Eterna Cinema and Monochrome are available.The GFX100 also has a new "Smooth Skin Effect" function to flatter your portrait subjects without the need for any post-processing.

The GFX100 is weather sealed "to ensure an exceptionally high level of dust and moisture resistance," Fujifilm said. While it's obviously not small, it's about the size of a full-frame DSLR and weighs about 3 pounds including two batteries, a memory card and the EVF.

You're probably now bracing for the price, and rightfully so, as the Fujifilm GFX100 costs $10,000 without a lens. That's actually reasonable for what it is -- for instance, Hasselblad's X1D costs $8,500 but has less than half the resolution. The GFX100 goes on sale starting June 27th.