Image credit: Google
NYC will accept Google Pay on some subway and bus routes

It's part of a Google pilot test starting on May 31st.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
29m ago in Mobile
Google

If you have Google Pay, you might be able to tap your phone for subway or bus payments in NYC in the near future. The tech giant has teamed up with The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to conduct a pilot test for Google Pay covering select subway stations and Staten Island buses. Starting on May 31st, the MTA will switch on the "pay per ride" feature on your device, giving you a way to just tap your phone and ride. You don't even need to fire up the app itself.

Once the pilot starts, you'll be able to use Google Pay to board all Staten Island buses and subway stations along the 4-5-6 lines between Grand Central and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center. Since it's a pilot and will have limited availability, Maps will also roll out a feature that will show you which routes accept Google Pay in the coming weeks.

A new Assistant feature that can show you transit updates in real time, however, is rolling out today. When you ask Assistant questions like "Hey Google, when is the next 4 train arriving" via your phone, a smart speaker or a Smart Display, it will provide you with ETAs and even a walking route.

Google

Source: Google
In this article: gear, google, mobile, mta, nyc
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
